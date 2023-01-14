Wasim Jaffer on KL Rahul: 'He hasn't lived up to his expectations'

e-Paper Get App
KL Rahul scored a match-winning 64 in the second ODI to help India to a series win on Thursday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 08:56 AM IST
article-image
PTI
KL Rahul was under intense scrutiny in 2022 but the batsman appears to be gaining his form in 2023. He scored a match-winning 64 in the second ODI to help India to a series win on Thursday. However, former India batsman Wasim Jaffer reckons that Rahul's performance will remain under scrutiny every time he goes out to bat. 

article-image

"When you don't perform with the bat, you are going to catch the eye. He (Rahul) hasn't been in great form recently, so every innings of his is going to be scrutinised since Suryakumar Yadav is sitting out. Rishabh Pant is out; Sanju Samson is on his back. It's understandable that every innings is going to be very critical for him," Jaffer said during a chat on ESPNcricinfo.

article-image

The former opener pointed out the fact that the batsman hasn't performed well against big teams. "It's nice for him to get some winning runs and get into form. His consistency has been an issue even though he is a class player; there is no doubt about it. But on bigger occasions, he hasn't lived up to his expectations. People do talk about it that when he plays against stronger oppositions, KL doesn't turn up. But he's a class player. I hope he remains in this kind of form because he is such a fine player," he added. India took an unassailable 2-0 in the three-match series against Sri Lanka. The third and final ODI will be played on Sunday in Thiruvanathapuram.

article-image

