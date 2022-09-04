Wasim Akram picks GT captain, Hardik Pandya, as his favourite Indian cricketer

India captain Rohit Sharma (R) with Hardik Pandya | Pic: Twitter

Former Pakistan captain and pace sensation, Wasim Akram lauded Hardik Pandya’s all-round skills, saying that the Gujarat Titans captain was his favourite cricketer in the Indian team.

Hardik Pandya is in a rich vein of form, having starred in India's five-wicket win against Pakistan in their opening game of the Asia Cup. He dismissed Pakistan's middle order, taking three wickets thus restricting their inninigs total. He then starred with the bat hitting a quickfire 33 not out off 17 balls to take India home.

"Mujhe ye ladka bada pasand hai (I like Hardik Pandya a lot), especially in the T20I format because he is a proper all-rounder. Like Pakistan's Shadab Khan, Talking about Hardik, he possesses good pace (clocks 140 kmph) and is also an electrifying fielder. When it comes to his batting, he is fearless. I hope I am wrong, but Pakistan need to get out of a losing mindset. Maybe it is because of us as we make memes on social media. That's not fair," Wasim told Cricket Pakistan.

Akram said that he hopes Pakistan have learned lessons from their defeat by India and has urged them to play fearless cricket just like India played against them.

"Being a Pakistani, I want Pakistan to win, but Team India is coming to the match after a win. Team India is high on confidence after their recent successes. They also have Ravindra Jadeja injured. He has returned home. Axar Patel has replaced him. Jadeja was the main player for the Indian team. He and Pandya won the match for India last time. India also promoted Jadeja at the time. That's why Pakistan needs to take a few risks while playing T20I cricket," Akram added.