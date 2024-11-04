'Was Even Willing To Take A Pay Cut': Dale Steyn Reveals He Wanted To Play For CSK Because Of MS Dhoni; Video

Ex-South African pacer Dale Steyn has revealed that he was keen to be part of the Chennai Super Kings' set up in the IPL, mainly due to being an admirer of MS Dhoni. During a conversation in a video that emerged on social media, Steyn disclosed that he was even willing to take a pay cut or stay on the bench.

Dhoni is arguably one of the most legendary figures in the IPL, having played 264 matches across 17 seasons. The 42-year-old is the joint-most successful captain in the history of the lucrative league, winning five titles with the Super Kings.

Dale Steyn : In fact, I was even willing to take a pay cut just to be in the CSK environment. I was ready to sit on CSK's bench if it meant being part of the team.

In a video surfaced on X, the retired cricketer said he was hoping to get nod from the Super Kings at some stage as he wanted to understand the mindset of Dhoni, given his achievements.

"I've always been a big admirer of MS Dhoni and I always asked the players playing in Chennai, 'How does he work because I'm a bowler, he is a captain, a wicketkeeper. There's a good relation between the captain and a wicketkeeper and a bowler and wicketkeeper. So, I wanted to know how that relationship works. So there was always a part of me that hoped I might get the nod from Chennai and might be able to go over there. I just wanted to be in that environment, just to see how this man, who has won World Cups, ICC Champions Trophy, IPLs, how does his mind and how does he function. I was even willing to take a pay cut or play cut."