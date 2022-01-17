Was destroyed physically: Rafael Nadal on being sick with Covid-19

20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal revealed he was destroyed physically after contracting Covid last month.

Nadal, who beat Marcos Giron in straight sets in his first round match at the Australian Open on Monday, said he was in bed for 4 days after contracting the virus.

In his post-match interview with tennis legend Jim Courier, Nadal said: “I was in bed for four days after contracting the virus, and three more days I was destroyed physically.”

When asked if he still feels symptoms, Nadal said he’s not sure.

“I'm not sure if it's because of the virus or because I haven’t been on Tour for so long”.

Nadal, who is tied with Djokovic and Roger Federer with 20 major trophies, won 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 11:33 AM IST