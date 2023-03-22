Want women shooters to take the throne, says ISSF President Rossi

ISSF President Luciano Rossi | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) President Luciano Rossi is a chip off the old block, as far as shooting goes. He grew up watching his father shoot and that's where he learnt from- to never miss the bullseye!

A shooter par excellence, Rossi took over as president of the ISSF in November 2022. He is currently in Bhopal for Shooting World Cup.

In an interview to Free Press, Rossi said his mission is to make shooting inclusive so that people from even small financial background can pursue this sport.

Here are the excerpts:

Ques: Are you satisfied with how Madhya Pradesh prepared for the World Cup?

Ans: The sports minister did a great job. I am satisfied with the facilities here. I feel delighted too that officials here are working for the betterment of shooting.

Ques: What are the things you’ll work on during your tenure as ISSF President?

Ans: There are many things that my team and I are working on to make shooting stronger than ever. Our major focus is on publicising the sport so that people start recognising the game and shooters. In shooting, everyone knows each other within the community, but I want the world to recognise us.

Ques: Do you think that shooting will always remain a rich man's sport?

Ans: No! The origins of shooting were royal. Hence, people considered it a rich man's sport, but now my focus is to bring out talent from every financial background. We don’t just want shooters from developed or developing countries; we want shooters from underdeveloped countries as well. We want shooters from Africa to shine on the shooting map too. The MP Shooting Academy is a great initiative in this direction, we need more such government-run academies in the world.

Ques: What is the most significant change you would like to see in the shooting fraternity?

Ans: I want women to take the throne. They have struggled a lot. They were side-lined in the sports for a long period of time. I want women to come up and do even better than men and I feel it has already started.

Ques: How are ISSF’s relations with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI)?

Ans: India is a friend. Indian shooters are doing great, and even the NRAI is growing bigger every day. Everyone from officials to shooters is working hard here.