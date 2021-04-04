‘Want to thank my wife Anushka for inspiring me’: Virat Kohli to open animal shelters in Mumbai

It is no secret that Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are animal lovers. And, on the occasion of World Stray Animals’ Day, Virat Kohli on Sunday announced that his foundation (Virat Kohli Foundation) will set up 'animal shelters' on the outskirts of Mumbai as a part of its animal welfare project.
Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli wrote: "To ensure health & support to stray animals, @vkfofficial has now taken its first step towards animal welfare in collaboration with Vivaldis. I want to thank my wife @AnushkaSharma for inspiring me by her passion towards animals & for being a constant advocate for animal rights."
Virat Kohli in a statement said: "It is our dream to create a safer space for the stray animals of our city and I am happy to be taking on this project with Vivaldis and Awaaz, and working with like-minded people to create some facilities to help these animals."
According to reports, the shelters will be set up in Malad and Boisar.
The shelter in Malad will be a temporary rehabilitation centre, where animals (smaller ones like dogs and cats) will be admitted for a temporary period until they recover. The centre in Boisar will be a permanent shelter, which will keep animals who are blind/ paralysed.
The Virat Kohli Foundation was set up in 2013 and so far has primarily focused on supporting aspiring athletes from all over India.
