‘Want to thank my wife Anushka for inspiring me’: Virat Kohli to open animal shelters in Mumbai

Virat Kohli in a statement said: "It is our dream to create a safer space for the stray animals of our city and I am happy to be taking on this project with Vivaldis and Awaaz, and working with like-minded people to create some facilities to help these animals."

According to reports, the shelters will be set up in Malad and Boisar.

The shelter in Malad will be a temporary rehabilitation centre, where animals (smaller ones like dogs and cats) will be admitted for a temporary period until they recover. The centre in Boisar will be a permanent shelter, which will keep animals who are blind/ paralysed.

The Virat Kohli Foundation was set up in 2013 and so far has primarily focused on supporting aspiring athletes from all over India.