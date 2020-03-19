Want to learn how to juggle a ball? Do not ask Christian Pulisic

Last week, after Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus, Chelsea FC confirmed in a statement that its player Callum Hudson-Odoi too tested positive for COVID-19.

The club also said that the personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men's team building will now self-isolate in line with UK's health guidelines.

Full men's team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff are the ones who will remain in self-isolation.

Football has been badly hit by the coronavirus. Several leagues like La Liga, Premier League, Serie A and more have been suspended temporarily after many players and managers tested positive for the virus.

Not only the top five football leagues, but UEFA Champions and Europa League have been suspended too. The Euro 2020 and Copa America have been postponed to 2021.