Want to learn how to juggle a ball? Do not ask Christian Pulisic

With all football leagues suspended due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus outbreak which has affected over 2,15,000 people including 8,000 deaths worldwide, football clubs and its players are engaging in hilarious banter on social media platforms to keep us entertained.
While Cesc Fabregas is dealing with a grumpy neighbour, Chelsea's Christian Pulisic is 'trying' to show off his juggling tricks, but has failed miserably, allowing us to have a good laugh during such period of self-isolation.
Pulisic joined Tiktok to survive in quarantine and in his first ever video, the American international shows off his juggling skills but trips over the ball and falls on his back.
Last week, after Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus, Chelsea FC confirmed in a statement that its player Callum Hudson-Odoi too tested positive for COVID-19.
The club also said that the personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men's team building will now self-isolate in line with UK's health guidelines.
Full men's team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff are the ones who will remain in self-isolation.
Football has been badly hit by the coronavirus. Several leagues like La Liga, Premier League, Serie A and more have been suspended temporarily after many players and managers tested positive for the virus.
Not only the top five football leagues, but UEFA Champions and Europa League have been suspended too. The Euro 2020 and Copa America have been postponed to 2021.
