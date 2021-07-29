Wanindu wrecks India; Birthday boy Hasaranga claims four wickets for nine runs; Lanka win series

Colombo: Host Sri Lanka crushed India by seven wickets to win the third and final T20 International and clinch the three-game series 2-1 here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday.

The win for the Islanders comes after 13 years.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took 4/9 in his four overs to help host restrict India to 81/8 in 20 overs. The home side coasted to the total with 33 balls to spare. India had won the ODI series 2-1.

It was the stunning spell from the Birthday boy Wanindu Hasaranga, who claimed four wickets for nien runs in his spell of four overs

Earlier, Sri Lanka expose India's young batsmen's struggles against spin

India's young batsmen's inability to tackle spin stood exposed in the face of some spirited bowling and fielding by Sri Lanka, who stopped their Asian neighbours to a paltry 81 for eight.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (4/9) made the Indians dance to his tunes on his 24th birthday while Akila Danajaya too troubled the young batsmen, who are used to playing on placid IPL tracks where the ball comes on to the bat nicely.

The foot work of the Indians against the spinners did not inspire any confidence, looking into future, as they remained doubtful whether to play on front-foot or the back-foot.

Hasaranga returned exceptional figures as he took four wickets and conceded only nine runs in his four overs. Off-spinner Danajaya did not take any wicket but gave away just 11 runs in his four overs.

Only three Indian batsmen could manage the double-digit score with number seven Kuldeep Yadav being the best with his 23-run unbeaten knock.

Such was the dominance of the home bowlers that India hit only four boundaries in entire 20-over innings.

The Sri Lankans threw themselves on the field, plucking some sensational catches and stopping runs as well with agile efforts.

The pitch was much better than the one used for the second match and it helped the bowlers as well as stroke-play, making it an even contest.

There was bounce available and pacer Dushmantha Chameera hit the deck hard to get one to fly, which Shikhar Dhawan (0) could not connect properly, just managing an edge that was taken in slips.

Devdutt Padikkal, who looked in sublime touch, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, played some fluent shots before the hosts suddenly turned the heat on the Indians.

First Padikkal (9) was run out and and then wrist spinner Hasaranga caused a flutter by dismissing Sanju Samson (0) and Gaikwad (14) in a space of three balls.

Brief scores

India 81-8 in 20 overs (K Yadav 23 not out, W Hasaranga 4/9, D Shanaka 2/20) lost to Sri Lanka 82-3 in 14.3 overs (D de Silva 23 not out, M Bhanuka 18, R Chahar 3/15) by 7 wickets.