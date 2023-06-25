Wanindu Hasaranga Achieves Unique Feat; Only Second Bowler In ODI History To Bag 3 Successive Five-Fors (WATCH)

Wanindu Hasaranga. | (Image Credits: Twitter

The 15th game of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo saw Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga produced game-changing numbers to dismantle Ireland. In the process, he created a unique record by becoming only the second bowler to register three consecutive five-wicket hauls in ODI cricket history.

In the crucial World Cup 2023 qualifying match at the Queens Sports Club, Sri Lanka established a mammoth target for Ireland after electing to bat first. In order to help Sri Lanka reach the difficult score, veteran Dimuth Karunaratne played a brilliant performance of 103 off 103 balls while wicketkeeper-batter Sadeera Samarawickrama hammered 82 off 86 balls.

Dhananjaya de Silva's pivotal cameo of 42 off 35 balls, which came after Karunaratne and Samarawickrama added 168 runs for the third wicket, enabled Sri Lanka to amass an impressive total of 325 in 49.5 overs.

Prolific Wanindu Hasaranga becomes the leading wicket-taker of the tournament:

The 1996 world champions' bowling attack was led by spin magician Hasaranga, who in the 50-over match took important wickets of Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie (12), Harry Tector (33), Gareth Delany (19), Mark Adair (4), and Joshua Little (20). Hasaranga's final bowling figures of 5-79 ensured that Sri Lanka eliminated Ireland from the World Cup qualifiers, overshadowing Mark Adair's (4-46) and Barry McCarthy's (3-56) earlier in the game. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star has taken 16 scalps in the last three qualifying matches at 7.25 apiece.

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis accomplished the same feat in 1990 while the wrist-spinner's figures of 10-0-79-5 is also most expensive for a bowler with a fifer after Adil Rashid. Sri Lanka have now joined Scotland and Oman from Group B to advance to the Super Six stage.