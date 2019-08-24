Walter Vaz sets up clash with James for championship

Mumbai: Bombay Gymkhana’s Walter Vaz and Goregaon Sports Club’s Barnard James scored contrasting victories to set up a clash of the titians in the Islam Gymkhana organised 10th Pro Snooker Classic markers tournament

At the Islam Gymkhana billiards room, here on Friday, seasoned campaigner Vaz was in his elements and potted fluently to knock out Andheri Recreation Club’s Chandrakant Deherikar 4-0.

The Bombay Gymkhana marker quickly settled down and enjoyed a good roll of the balls as he quickly raced to 49-12, 49-04, 41-07 and 41-26 win.

James, on the other hand had to come out his best against NSCI’s Ajinkya Yelve before pulling off a close call by 4-2. Yelve after losing the first frame made a strong reply by taking the next two to grab a 2-1 advantage.

But, the Goregaon SC marker showed strong fighting qualities as he won the next three frame in succession to snatch victory with the frame scores reading 56-49, 16-37, 10-45, 25-12, 35-30 and 58-30 in his favour.