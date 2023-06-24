'Walked Up To McCullum And Said Explain This': Kevin Pietersen Reveals Conversation With England Coach

During the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston, England took a daring step by declaring their innings. This decision raised eyebrows as it came with only a few overs left on the first day, especially considering that Joe Root, England's captain, was still unbeaten and the team had two wickets in hand.

Love the positivity but not sure about declaration

The declaration elicited a mixed response from the cricket community. Some experts commended Stokes, the player responsible for the declaration, for his audacious move, while others voiced their criticism.

In a conversation with Nasser Hussain, the former England captain, for the Daily Mail, Kevin Pietersen, a former England player himself, shared his thoughts on Ben Stokes' decision to declare on Day 1.

“We are at a time where Test cricket needs something to turn itself around because there is so much competition. But I am answering this slowly because I am still not 100 percent sure… No, I would never have declared. Because against Australia, first day of the Ashes, 393 runs, thinking you’ve got enough on a flat wicket.

“There was almost method in my madness. The way that I played, I wasn’t looking to throw the game away. I was looking to get the score going. I was looking to win. I’m just not 100 percent convinced yet of how extremely positive,” he added.

“I love the positivity. But it’s just this series, in particular, that I still need to get my head around. I actually walked up to McCullum on Saturday and said, ‘Please explain this to me because I don’t understand it’. I have done that my whole career. I gave you a spray in Australia in 2006. I was like, ‘Dude, what are you saying and why are you saying this?’.”