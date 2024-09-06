'Wake Up Jay Shah': Netizens Urge BCCI To Call Off Team India's Home Series Against Bangladesh Amid Attacks Against Hindus & Minorities

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. | Credits: Twitter

Team India fans and netizens have called for the BCCI to call off the upcoming home series against Bangladesh due to the lynching of a young Hindu boy in a police station over an alleged blasphemous post on social media. The fans have also called for the Indian team to refuse to play the Bangladesh men's team.

According to media reports, the 15-year-old Hindu boy had made offensive claims about Prophet Muhammad, leading to a mob killing him inside a police station in Bangladesh. Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities issued the below statement on X:

"A college student Utsav Mandol (a Hindu Youth) was hacked to death at Khulna City of Bangladesh by Islamists. Allegations against him was he posted statement that is considered blasphemy in social media. Without forensic evidence he was detained by police and the mob lunched him in the police station where Army personnel was also present."

The Army claimed that they made all the possible efforts to rescue him, but the incident has increased tensions in the country when the situation had already been volatile since last month. On Thursday, the chief advisor to Bangladesh's interim government asserted that the attacks on the minority is no way communal.

Meanwhile, here's how fans have reacted to the incident with the India-Bangladesh series looming:

We have no interest playing with Bangladesh.... — Ashoke Roy (@AshokeRoy2024) September 6, 2024

There is no need to have sporting relationship with someone who considers us their enemy

Wake up @JayShah @BCCI @narendramodi to the Hindu gen0cide and refugee crisis in Bangladesh. https://t.co/QmV49OMyIN — Namita.J.H 💖🙏 (@NamitaJaiHind) September 6, 2024

@JayShah @AmitShah @narendramodi @BJP4India @BCCI When Hindus are being lynched in Bangladesh,is it advisable or humane to play cricket cricket with Bangladesh ?? — DharmSarvopari (@SarvopariDharm) September 6, 2024

@JayShah @BCCI @ICC I am sure that Jay Shah is a patriot like anyone of us and he will cancel the Bangladesh tour of India. — Vijay Iyer (@VijayRSSRIyer) September 6, 2024

Bcci should cancel these matches, even indian team must not be interested in playing with bangladesh. — Samviresh (@samviresh) September 6, 2024

Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, are high on confidence after blanking Pakistan 2-0 in the two-Test series in their backyard recently. However, winning in India has been the most daunting challenge for visiting teams, with the latter not losing a home series since 2012-13.