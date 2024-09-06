'Wake Up Jay Shah': Netizens Urge BCCI To Call Off Team India's Home Series Against Bangladesh Amid Attacks Against Hindus & Minorities

Team India fans and netizens have called for the BCCI to call off the upcoming home series against Bangladesh due to the lynching of a young Hindu boy in a police station over an alleged blasphemous post on social media. The fans have also called for the Indian team to refuse to play the Bangladesh men's team.
According to media reports, the 15-year-old Hindu boy had made offensive claims about Prophet Muhammad, leading to a mob killing him inside a police station in Bangladesh. Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities issued the below statement on X:
"A college student Utsav Mandol (a Hindu Youth) was hacked to death at Khulna City of Bangladesh by Islamists. Allegations against him was he posted statement that is considered blasphemy in social media. Without forensic evidence he was detained by police and the mob lunched him in the police station where Army personnel was also present."
The Army claimed that they made all the possible efforts to rescue him, but the incident has increased tensions in the country when the situation had already been volatile since last month. On Thursday, the chief advisor to Bangladesh's interim government asserted that the attacks on the minority is no way communal.
Meanwhile, here's how fans have reacted to the incident with the India-Bangladesh series looming:
Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, are high on confidence after blanking Pakistan 2-0 in the two-Test series in their backyard recently. However, winning in India has been the most daunting challenge for visiting teams, with the latter not losing a home series since 2012-13.