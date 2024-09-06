 'Wake Up Jay Shah': Netizens Urge BCCI To Call Off Team India's Home Series Against Bangladesh Amid Attacks Against Hindus & Minorities
India's bilateral home series against Bangladesh is scheduled to start on September 19th.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. | Credits: Twitter

Team India fans and netizens have called for the BCCI to call off the upcoming home series against Bangladesh due to the lynching of a young Hindu boy in a police station over an alleged blasphemous post on social media. The fans have also called for the Indian team to refuse to play the Bangladesh men's team.

'I Flatly Refused': Secretary Jay Shah Reveals ICC Approached BCCI With Request To Host Women's T20...
article-image

According to media reports, the 15-year-old Hindu boy had made offensive claims about Prophet Muhammad, leading to a mob killing him inside a police station in Bangladesh. Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities issued the below statement on X:

"A college student Utsav Mandol (a Hindu Youth) was hacked to death at Khulna City of Bangladesh by Islamists. Allegations against him was he posted statement that is considered blasphemy in social media. Without forensic evidence he was detained by police and the mob lunched him in the police station where Army personnel was also present."

The Army claimed that they made all the possible efforts to rescue him, but the incident has increased tensions in the country when the situation had already been volatile since last month. On Thursday, the chief advisor to Bangladesh's interim government asserted that the attacks on the minority is no way communal.

VIDEO: Student Jumps From Third Floor Of College Building During Teachers' Day Celebration In Assam; 'Severely Injured'
VIDEO: Student Jumps From Third Floor Of College Building During Teachers' Day Celebration In Assam; 'Severely Injured'
AP EdCET Counselling 2024 Revised Phase 1 Schedule Released; Check Here
AP EdCET Counselling 2024 Revised Phase 1 Schedule Released; Check Here
"..Only 'Crime' Was To Meet Rahul Gandhi": Congress' Venugopal Slams Indian Railways For Serving Showcause Notice To Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia

Meanwhile, here's how fans have reacted to the incident with the India-Bangladesh series looming:

Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, are high on confidence after blanking Pakistan 2-0 in the two-Test series in their backyard recently. However, winning in India has been the most daunting challenge for visiting teams, with the latter not losing a home series since 2012-13.

