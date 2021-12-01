Wait gets longer: Newcastle without a Premier League win for 14 games and counting

Newcastle’s agonizing wait for a first win in the Premier League this season is heading into December.
It’s 14 games and counting without a victory for the northeast club, which recently came under Saudi ownership, after a 1-1 draw at home to Norwich that pitted the bottom two teams in the league against each other on Tuesday.
The visit of Norwich represented perhaps Newcastle’s best chance of securing that elusive win, yet a ninth-minute red card for center back Ciaran Clark — for bringing down Teemu Pukki when last man — left Eddie Howe's team with an uphill task at St. James' Park.
Even a man down, Newcastle looked the more dangerous team and took the lead in the 61st minute when Callum Wilson converted a penalty after Federico Fernandez's header struck the raised hand of Billy Gilmour.
Pukki equalized in the 79th with a left-footed volley into the top corner.
“It’s a missed opportunity,” Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey said.
“We defended brilliantly throughout — everyone to a man worked their socks off. It's unfortunate the red card early doors gave us a mountain to climb.”
