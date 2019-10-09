WAG War: Coleen Rooney reveals how she nailed Rebekah Vardy for selling her stories to newspaper!

Coleen said she came up with a Machiavellian plan to nail the culprit. She blocked everyone except Rebekah Vardy. Explaining her plan, she wrote on Twitter: “For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing the sun newspaper of my private posts and stories.There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and family - all without my permission or knowledge."

"After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion."

She added: “To try and prove this, I came up with an idea. I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except one account (those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven’t had stories on there for a while.) Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did!"

Elaborating further on what fake stories she planted, Coleen writes, "The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the later story about the basement flooding in my new house. It’s been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to.”

She added: "Now I know for certain which account / individual it’s come from. I have saved and screens hotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It’s......... Rebekah Vardy’s account."

