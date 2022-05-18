VVS Laxman to take up India head coach job for upcoming India v SA T20 series?

Former India batsman VVS Laxman is likely to take up head coach of Indian team for the T20I series against South Africa and Ireland, according to reports.

Laxman is currently the chief of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

According to a report in InsideSports, Laxman's appointment as a stand-in coach is due to the fact that Rahul Dravid will be travelling with the Indian Test team for England tour in July.

It is understood that veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has impressed one and all with his captaincy for Gujarat Titans in IPL-15, are in the reckoning for the leadership role for both South Africa and the short two-match T20I series against Ireland.

The T20 rubber against the Proteas will start in the national capital on June 9 with the remaining matches being held at Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru respectively.

The squad for the SA series is likely to be selected on May 22 -- the last day of the league phase of this edition of IPL -- in Mumbai.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:39 AM IST