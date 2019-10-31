Vladimir Kramnik to train young Indian chess players in Spain

Chennai: Former world chess champion Grand Master (GM) Vladimir Borisovich Kramnik will coach a small group of young and upcoming Indian chess players in Spain this December, said an organiser of the upcoming camp.

This will be the second chess coaching camp to be held by Kramnik for the Indian players. The first one was held in Geneva for six young players. The organiser said another camp is also planned in Chennai during the first quarter of next year where Kramnik and some other chess players will coach the Indian players across age categories.

"This time there will be six to eight players. We are planning to have a young girl player this time around. The Geneva camp had six all boys team in the age group 12-16. Their Elo rating was also similar," S. Kailasanathan, Managing Director, Microsense Group which is sponsoring the coaching camp told IANS.

According to him, those who were there in the first Kramnik-Microsense India chess camp will be there this time around too, besides one or two more players. The relationship between the Indian players and Kramnik did not end with the conclusion of the Geneva training camp.

"Post Geneva camp, Kramnik was following the games of all the players who had attended his camp. The Indian boys too sent their games to Kramnik. This was something unique," Kailasanathan who was the Tamil Nadu chess champion in 1972, said.

According to him, the boys felt one more session with Kramnik will be of much use in their progression. Kramnik too felt the same. As a matter of fact, GM R.Praggnanandhaa after winning the World Under-18 Champion title recently, had said the Kramnik coaching camp was a big learning experience for him and others. It was after Kramnik's first camp that Prithu Gupta and Raunak Sadhwani became GMs.

The six boys who had attended the Geneva camp were GMs: Praggnanandhaa, D. Gukesh, Sadhwani, P. Iniyan, Gupta and International Master (IM) Leon Mendonca.

"This time, GM Arjun Erigasi will also join the camp. Last time he had to drop out at the last minute," Kailasanathan said. Queried about the Chennai camp, he said the idea is to increase the number of young players to get expert guidance.

"Kramnik will be there in Chennai and also some other top chess players to guide young Indian chess players. More the number of players India has at the top, the chances of another Indian chess player becoming a World Chess Champion goes up," he said.