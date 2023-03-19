Vizag ODI: Mitchell Starc joins elite list with 9th five-for after India fall to new low of 117-all out vs Australia

India batters flopped big time in the second ODI against Australia on Sunday with the hosts getting bowled out for just 117 in 26 overs at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The total is India's third-lowest against Australia in ODI cricket after the 63 and 100 all out in 1981 and 2000 in Sydney.

It is also the lowest total for India in India against the Aussies in the format. Overall, this is India's fourth-lowest score in 50-overs cricket on home soil after 78 (vs Sri Lanka in 1986), 100 (vs West Indies in 1993) and 112 (vs Sri Lanka in 2017).

Mitchell Starc shines again

Most of the damage with the ball was done by Aussie quick Mitchell Starc, who bagged his ninth five-wicket haul in ODIs to finish with 5 for 53 in 8 overs.

Starc's effort saw him equal former teammate Brett Lee and ex-Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi with 9 five-fors. Only Waqar Younis (13) and Muttiah Muralitharan (10) are ahead of Starc on the list of most five-fors in ODI cricket.

Starc picked the wickets of Shubman Gill (0), Rohit Sharma (13), Suryakumar Yadav (0), KL Rahul (1) and Mohammed Siraj (0) to complete a dominant performance with the ball for the Aussies.

Surya was dismissed leg-before wicket off the first ball for the second time in a row by Starc after the golden duck in the first ODI in Mumbai on Friday.

Starc got good support from the other ends with Sean Abbott (3/23) and Nathan Ellis (2/13) also finishing among the wickets.