Vision Plus Premier League 2023: A First Of Its Kind

Sun Shiners won the trophy. | (Credits: Twitter)

This maiden VPL league took off to a terrific start on a bright sunny day on November 23 at the expansive Loknete Gopinath Munde Shakti Ground, Dahisar West, Mumbai. The Teams were Opti Chargers, Sun Shiners, Clear Punches, Ahmedabad Hitters, Vision Riders & Eterna. They battled in a series of a quick 6 Overs qualifier matches with 6 Cricketing Teams of Opticians from all over India competing for the Top Honors.

The matches witnessed an enthusiastic crowd of cricketing aficionados welcoming the very energetic teams. With a rousing series of games, the warriors on the field pulled no punches, hitting out & creating Optical Cricketing Industry history with league level expertise as they met head on.

Vision Premier League logo. |

The Tournament was live-streamed across 10 Cities & clocked a 3066 Viewership within 10 hours. A keenly played & fought battle ensued & followed with a 5 Overs Semi Finals & a 4 Overs Final staged between Team “Sun Shiners” captained by Neel Kadam & “ETERNA” captained by Hitesh Ranawat. It was a nail-biting finish that saw Sunshiners lift the Trophy.

The idea behind Vision Premier League:

VPL Premier League is conceived by Tabrez Bolar. It was his sheer love for our national passion for Cricket & a desire to get the Professional Optical industry together in common pursuits. The entire initiative was helmed by Nicholson M Pavithran, who was joined in this endeavor by the sports loving Bank of Baroda Credit Card.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Siraj Bolar, Founder, spoke of the long association FourPlus Media has had with the Opticians industry, not only in India but worldwide. VISIONPLUS Magazine is the number One Fashion magazine in India, Middle East and South-East Asia, with a footprint spanning 20 countries. VisionPlus EXPO, conducted by FourPlus Media, the publishers of the magazine, is acknowledged as the leading Expo for eyewear and eyecare professionals worldwide in the middle-east region.

To add to the excitement, VisionPlus hosts the exclusive YOU&EYE Awards, for eye wear RETAIL professionals, where consumers would rate for their favourite opticians distinct editions in India & Dubai.