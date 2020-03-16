Vishwanath Anchan Memorial Veterans’ football tournament: East Kolkata corner KSA championship

Mumbai: A determined East Koltata struck early in the second half and then hung on to the lead to get the better of Akbar Travels, Kerala by a narrow 1-0 margin in an exciting and keenly contested final of the Karnatak Sporting Association organized 3rd Shri Vishwanath Anchan Memorial Veterans’ football tournament 2019-2020, at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan on Saturday.

The match between the two visiting teams witnessed an absorbing tussle for supremacy. Both the team played an open attacking game, but neither team succeeded in finding the net in the first half which finished goalless.

Immediately on resumption the Kolkata side earned a free-kick just outside the rival box and Niladri Chakraboty scored with a clever direct low shot to goalkeeper Joy’s left-hand corner in the third minute of the second half.

Thereafter, Akbar Travels mounted a lot of pressure on the Kolkata goal, but the equalizing goal proved elusive and they had to settle for second best.

Gautam Roy and Abdul Sadique, both of East Kolkata were adjudged the Best Goalkeeper and Best Midfielder respectively, while Akbar Travel’s Naushad was named as the best Defender, while Kashif Jamal of Central Raiilway bagged the Best Forward award.

Akbar Travel M.M. Salim was presented with the Senior Most player award. Earlier, last year’s champions Central Railway, Mumbai blanked a depleted Bandra Packers 4-0 in the Hardlines Cup match.