Virender Sehwag Ends Speculation, Opens Up About BCCI's Offer For Chief Selector Role

The search for a new national selection committee chairman began four months after the controversial sting operation that led to Chetan Sharma's resignation from the position. Amidst this development, a prominent name emerged as a potential contender for the role - Virender Sehwag. Reports circulated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had approached Sehwag regarding the position, and he appeared to meet the eligibility criteria. The former Indian cricketer addressed the ongoing rumors, breaking his silence on the matter.

When directly questioned by the Times of India regarding the ongoing speculations, Sehwag responded by saying "No"

Search still on for viable candidate

Following Chetan Sharma's departure, Shiva Sunder Das has been appointed as the interim chief selector, leading a committee consisting of S Sharath (representing the south), Subroto Banerjee (representing the central region), and Salil Ankola (representing the west).

In a recent development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has opened applications for the North Zone position, which is expected to also determine the new chief selector. The eligibility criteria for the role remains unchanged, requiring candidates to have played a minimum of seven Tests or 10 ODIs, or at least 30 first-class matches, with a five-year retirement period from active cricket.

The North Zone is known for producing several prominent figures in Indian cricket, including Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh, who currently serves as a mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants team. However, none of these esteemed individuals meet the eligibility criteria based on their retirement years.

"During CoA's time, Viru was asked to apply for head coach's job and then it went to Anil Kumble. It is unlikely he will apply himself and also the pay package isn't something that will be financially viable for someone of his stature," a BCCI official, privy to developments had told PTI on conditions of anonymity.