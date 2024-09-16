'Virat's Team Won': Team India's Fielding Coach T Dilip Breaks Down Intense Session Ahead Of IND vs BAN 1st Test; Video

T Dilip and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India's fielding coach T Dilip shed light on the players' intense fielding drills ahead of the much-anticipated 1st Test against Bangladesh at the Chepauk in Chennai, beginning on September 19. Dilip underlined that they decided to keep the intensity as high as possible and volume low, given the scorching heat.

India will start their home season against Bangladesh with two Tests in Chennai and Kanpur. Although India haven't lost a home series since 2012 and start as firm favourites, they will be wary of Bangladesh, who are coming off a historic victory over Pakistan.

Speaking in a video uploaded by the BCCI, Dilip said they divided the players into teams of two and Virat Kohli's came out on top due to making less errors.

"Today, the whole session idea was to get everyone together and do a team drill where we have done two segments. The first segment was the competition drill. Taking in consideration the humidity in Chennai, we ensured the volume is less, but the intensity is taken care. We split the players into two groups and had little competition among the teams. The team with less number of errors won and Virat's team won."

The 44-year-old went on to reveal that close catching positions and reflexes were also being worked on during the session.

"Later on, we split the team into two batches - bowlers and all-rounders. Outfield and infield catching was taken care of along with attacking ground fielding. The second group, which is the practice group, with the slip cordon catching and also short leg, silly point, with some reflexes being taken care of."

"Overall, it was a fantastic session, considering the conditions, the hot sun, but we got used to it. One great part of the team was irrespective of the conditions and weather, throughout everything, the intensity was top-notch."