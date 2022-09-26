e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Virat, Rohit must be in best form': Anjum Chopra on factors that would help India win T20 World Cup

'Virat, Rohit must be in best form': Anjum Chopra on factors that would help India win T20 World Cup

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma | Photo: IANS

Former Indian women's team skipper Anjum Chopra is optimistic that Team India will do well in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, however, she added that its star players like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli will have to be in their best form and also get adequate support from likes of all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the shortest format of the game is pretty unpredictable.

ICC T20 World Cup is set to begin from October 16 and will go on till November 13.

Different ball game

"We have already seen that the shortest format of the game is anybody's game. We saw that recently during the Asia Cup. India is a very good team. But to say that India has a great chance is saying that other teams do not, which is unfair to say I think. We want India to win every trophy, but it cannot happen easily. If it clean sweeps South Africa, it does not really matter because when you are in a different country, participating in an ICC event, it is a different ball game. Every game is going to be competitive and contested," said Anjum during an interview with ANI on Sunday.

"As a cricketer, we are supposed to be in form, score runs, take wickets and field well. It is our job as a player. Only if one is in form, then only he/she can survive in a playing eleven, otherwise, they have no business being there. For KL, Rohit and VK to be picked in a playing eleven, it is required that they are in best of their form.

Big fan of Virat, Rohit

"If you saw the Asia Cup, there is place and importance for each type of player, be it KL, Rohit, Pandya or Virat. You will need different kinds of batters to make sure that your team comes out of a certain situation. Virat or any of these stars brings an added smile to our faces by performing. I am a big fan of Virat and Rohit and them doing well and succeeding. But that does not mean that I am not a fan of Hardik. I hope they continue to deliver good and win matches," concluded the former Indian skipper.

India has had a lot of match practice ahead of the World Cup this year. They have won T20I series/matches against Australia, West Indies, England, Sri Lanka, Ireland and South Africa all year in a great manner. But to the shock of many, T20I delivered its dosage of unpredictability when the Asia Cup 2022 defending champions India could not even make it to the final of the tournament, finishing at third in the Super Four phase.

India's T20 WC campaign will start against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 and will be looking forward to avenging that ten-wicket loss last year that ultimately played a big role in them getting knocked in the Super 12 stage itself.

Read Also
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's reaction over India's win goes viral; watch
article-image

RECENT STORIES

'I can't miss the match': Determined Suryakumar Yadav on playing 3rd T20 v Aus despite stomach ache

'I can't miss the match': Determined Suryakumar Yadav on playing 3rd T20 v Aus despite stomach ache

Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20: Here's how Rohit & Co. clinched series against Aaron Finch-led side at...

Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20: Here's how Rohit & Co. clinched series against Aaron Finch-led side at...

Virat Kohli becomes India's second highest run-scorer in international cricket, surpasses Rahul...

Virat Kohli becomes India's second highest run-scorer in international cricket, surpasses Rahul...

'Thought India would miss R Jadeja': Australia coach Andrew McDonald on Axar Patel filling the void...

'Thought India would miss R Jadeja': Australia coach Andrew McDonald on Axar Patel filling the void...

Watch: MS Dhoni's Oreo launch goes viral with memes; check his prediction about T20 World Cup 2022

Watch: MS Dhoni's Oreo launch goes viral with memes; check his prediction about T20 World Cup 2022