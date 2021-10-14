Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 against Australia in 2016 billed 'Greatest Moments' of men's T20 WC

Dubai: Indian skipper Virat Kohli's 82 not out against Australia during 2016 Men's T20 World Cup has been crowned as the 'Greatest Moments' in ICC Men's T20 World Cup history.

His innings was competing against West Indies Carlos Braithwaite's, match winning cameo where he hit 24 runs in the final over against England in the 2016 title clash that powered his side to 2016 Men's T20 World Cup trophy. Kohli's knock bagged the contest by 68% of the votes.

Speaking of the game, Australia took on India in the last outing of Group 2 of the Super 10 stage in 2016 in Mohali. It was a must win game for both the sides with India requiring 161 against the Aussies to qualify for the semi-finals alongside New Zealand.

However, India were off to a poor start, being reduced to 49/3 in eight overs. Moreover, Yuvraj Singh had a troubled ankle and was in pain. But Kohli steadied the proceedings to yet again prove why he is considered as the ultimate chase master.

Kohli stitched his knock carefully and notched up his fifty in 39 balls with India then needing 45 runs off 21 deliveries. Kohli hit the accelerator button quickly and plundered 19 runs in the next over off James Faulkner, which brought the required run-rate down to 10. With 19 needed from the last two overs, the Indian run machine smacked four boundaries against Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Skipper MS Dhoni then finished off the match in style with a slog over long-on at the start of the next over. Kohli remained unbeaten with 82 runs from 51 balls to hammer Australia in a memorable game and his celebrations were a statement of what the win and knock meant to him.

With inputs from IANS

