Virat Kohli’s Game of Thrones pose has Twitter in splits

Mumbai: With just five days to go for the much-awaited ICC World Cup, the captains of the 10 competing teams met in London at a traditional pre-tournament press conference, which also included the customary photo shoot of all ten men. As soon as the ICC tweeted the image of the ten World Cup captains, Twitter began to comment on the nature of the setup.

The image is also a comment on the gradual shift and how a gentleman’s game has evolved in the past two decades. Indian captain Virat Kohli’s demeanor in particular sent out a strong message to his opponents. The photo showed Kohli seated on a sofa with his legs stretched out and wearing a sneaky smile. Here are some of the responses to the poses of the ten World Cup captains:

“Virat is spreading like an eagle to enfold the world cup trophy between his noble thighs,” one Twitter user observed. “If you are picking the result of the World Cup based on the ‘confidence rating’ of each captain, depending on his pose in this photo, then the outcome is clear: India defeats Australia in the final and Afghanistan doesn’t win a game.’’

Kane Williamson looks elegant and humble. “Kane Williamson’s weird outsider pose suggests he is trying to get close and be like the others but failing.” Kane was literally the only captain not trying to be the Alpha male in the picture. A tweet also drew similarity between Kohli presiding like a monarch and the recently concluded TV fantasy ‘Game of Thrones’.

“I am Virat Kohli, King of the seven kingdoms, Kane Williamson is my handmaiden,’’ went the comment. One user also trolled Kohli for his IPL record. “The only reason Kohli is sitting with such attitude is because he knows it’s not an IPL trophy.” “Kohli’s shoes with either no socks or little anklets is a statement,” one user observed.

Sarfraz Ahmed, who leads the Pakistan side, too was on social media’s radar. “Sarfaraz is sitting like when we sit in front of a relatives and parents’ gathering.” “That shareef bacha in the family surrounded by the naughty ones!” “Sarfaraz took his mum’s “tameez se betho” diktat really serious,” said one twitter user.