Virat Kohli will never lead RCB again: Daniel Vettori

Virat’s former RCB skipper as well as New Zealand spin legend Daniel Vettori has come forward and said that the batting megastar will never be leading the franchise again. Giving further clarification on the same, the veteran left-arm spinner has also made it clear that once a captain decides to move on, he should be given the liberty to move on.

“No (Virat Kohli will not be the RCB captain again). I think it is as simple as that. I don’t think that ever works, let alone in franchise cricket or international cricket. Once the captain is moved on, the right thing is for him to move on”, said Vettori as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Under Virat Kohli, RCB made the playoffs thrice in 2015, 2020, and 2021 editions respectively, and went on to finish as the runners-up in the 2016 season.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 04:41 PM IST