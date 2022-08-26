'Virat Kohli wants to win matches for India': KL Rahul on struggling star batsman ahead of Asia Cup 2022

SA vs IND: South Africa series a possible final frontier for India Test captain Virat Kohli | Twitter/@BCCI

India opener KL Rahul backed struggling Virat Kohli to fire during the Asia Cup 2022.

"Virat Kohli is world-class he doesn't get affected by what people see from outside," Rahul said during the post-match press conference on Friday, August 26.

"The standard he has set, he is hungry and wants to win matches for his country. His mindset is always like that. We eagerly want to get him back to form," Rahul added.