Virat Kohli to spend time with family in London before returning for Asia Cup: Reports

Virat Kohli | Photo: AFP

India cricketer Virat Kohli will take a break in London after the series-deciding third ODI against England at Old Trafford on Sunday and spend time with his family before returning to prepare for the Asia Cup 2022, starting August 27.

Poor form

Reports coming in from London say Kohli, who is woefully out of form and has not scored a century since November 2019, will be joined by his family members, including his mother, as he shuts out cricket from his mind and spends time with his near-and-dear ones.

While his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, and daughter are already in London, reports say some more of Kohli's family members will join him following the conclusion of the all-format series.

The former India captain has been rested for the eight-match limited-overs series against the West Indies, starting July 22 and is expected to join the India camp for the Asia Cup 2022, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka later next month.

Kohli has not been among runs in England so far, managing scores of 11 and 20 in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston, which India lost by seven wickets. He scored 1 and 11 in the two T20Is and missed the ODI series opener due to a groin injury. Returning for the second ODI, he could manage just 16 runs at Lord's, which India lost by 100 runs.

He would like to end the tour on a high in Manchester later on Sunday by helping India win the series with a commanding performance.

Of-field activities

Kohli had also been seen seeking divine intervention in London when he and Anushka Sharma reportedly attended a discourse by Krishna Das.

Images on twitter showed Virat, Anushka and an unknown person attending the discourse in London. "Virat Kohli & @AnushkaSharma Attended @KrishnaDas' Kirtan In London. @imVkohli #Virushka #ViratGang," tweeted a fan.