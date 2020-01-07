Virat Kohli surpasses Rohit Sharma to become world's leading T20I run-scorer

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two of India's batting mainstays ended 2019 as the joint highest run-getters in T20 internationals.

In what was India's last T20I of 2019 against West Indies, Kohli and Sharma came out with exceptional batting performances as the hosts took the West Indies bowlers to the cleaners at the Wankhede and went on to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

Going into the series decider, Kohli was one run ahead of Sharma. After West Indies put India to bat first, Sharma scored 71 while the Indian captain scored 70* as a result of which both are tied at 2,633 runs each in T20Is.

However, Kohli has now surpassed Sharma and has taken the position of the leading run-scorer in International T20s.

In their 2nd T20 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Kohli had to score a single run to take the lead, which he did on the second ball he faced off Wanindu Hasaranga. The skipper remained not-out on 30 from 17 balls. His innings included one four and two sixes.

India will face Sri Lanka in their final T20I match of the series at Wankhede on January 10.