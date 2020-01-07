Virat Kohli set to break massive world-record against Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is on the verge of achieving a massive world-record when the hosts take on Sri Lanka for the second match of the three-match T20I series in Indore on Tuesday. The first match was abandoned due to heavy downpour in Guwahati.

The 31-year-old needs just one more run to surpass fellow Indian Rohit Sharma to become the highest run-scorer in the T20I format. Kohli is currently tied with Sharma at the number one spot with both players having scored 2633 runs.

While Virat has taken 70 innings to reach the score, Rohit, on the other hand, has taken 96 innings to reach 2633 runs. Kohli has a better chance at surpassing him extending the gap between the two, as Rohit has been rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The skipper had the chance to break the aforementioned record in the first match itself, but, the match was cancelled due to a wet pitch.

The 31-year-old skipper himself had a brilliant year as he amassed 2,370 across formats. This is also the fourth consecutive time that Kohli has scored 2,000-run plus runs in a calendar year.

Previously speaking to ANI, he had said, "Personally I have enjoyed batting, but there is no way I am stopping. There is an exciting year coming up. I understand my batting really well. I want to play within my limits, knowing the gameplan you want to execute is very important."

He had also said that 2019 had been a great year for Indian cricket, apart from the semi-final loss in the ICC ODI World Cup. Speaking to IANS after India’s 2-1 series win over West Indies, he had said, “2019 has been one of the best years for Indian cricket. Apart from the 30 minutes (in the semifinal loss against New Zealand) in the World Cup, it's been a great year. We'll keep chasing that ICC trophy, this group deserves it for the amount of hard work we have put in. We have a vision in place."