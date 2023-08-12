Virat Kohli Reacts To Fan Requesting For Selfie (WATCH)

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli arguably enjoys a massive fan following all over the world. Due to his on-field exploits, the 34-year-old is hounded by fans at public places for selfies. A similar set of events happened on Saturday (August 12th) when Kohli was asked for a selfie by a passionate fan.

Kohli, spotted at a parking lot by one of the fans, rushed to him, asking for a selfie. In turn, the 34-year-old responded politely by stating that he will travel again on August 23rd and promising him a selfie then. Thereafter, he sat in his car and drove off.

Virat Kohli gearing up for 2023 Asia Cup after being rested for the T20I series against the West Indies:

Meanwhile, Kohli will next be seen wearing the blue jersey during the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. Team India management rested the Delhi-born cricketer from the ongoing five-match T20I series against the West Indies. However, the Men in Blue have missed his services, given that they are trailing 2-1 after three T20Is and face a must-win situation.

Nevertheless, the former Indian captain's role will be even more crucial in the 2023 Asia Cup. It's worth noting that the 34-year-old right-handed batter was the second-highest run-getter in the 2022 Asia Cup, mustering 276 runs in 5 matches at 92 with 1 century and two fifties. India will open their 2023 Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2nd.