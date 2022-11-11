Virat Kohli reacts after humiliating loss to England in World Cup semi-final; shares heartfelt note on Instagram, read

Virat Kohli | Photo: AFP

Team India was kicked out of the 2022 T20 World Cup after suffering a humiliating loss to England by 10 wickets in the semi-finals. At the Adelaide Oval, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales carried their team over the finish line with four overs to spare after India, the presumptive favourite to advance to the finals, failed to break England's opening partnership.

Virat Kohli took to his social media handles to share his disappointment after being eliminated from the World Cup. "We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on. Thank you to all our fans who turned up in huge numbers throughout to support us in the stadiums. Always feel proud to wear this jersey and represent our country," Kohli said in an Instagram post.

Dismal show by Team India in the match inspite of Virat Kohli's 50

In the match, Virat scored a delightful 50 off 40 balls. His knock consisted of four boundaries and one six. He struck the ball at a strike rate of 125.00.

This was his fourth half-century of the ongoing edition of the tournament. He is currently the leading run scorer in the tournament so far. He has scored 296 runs in six innings at an average of 98.66. This also includes his instant-classic knock of 82* against Pakistan at Melbourne.

With this half-century, Virat's run-tally in T20I cricket has gone to 4,008 runs in 115 matches across 107 innings at an average of 52.73. One century and 37 half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best individual score of 122*. His strike rate in the shorter format is 137.96.

Other top batters in the shortest format are Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (3,853), New Zealand opening veteran Martin Guptill (3,531), Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (3,323) and Ireland opener Paul Stirling (3,181).

Coming to the match, India posted 168/6 in their 20 overs. Hardik Pandya (63 off 33 balls) and Virat Kohli (50) were the stars of the match for India.

Chris Jordan (3/43) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid took a