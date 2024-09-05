 Virat Kohli Ranked 6th Among Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen Worldwide, Placed With Likes Of Messi, Ronaldo, Djokovic And Mbappe
Virat Kohli Ranked 6th Among Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen Worldwide, Placed With Likes Of Messi, Ronaldo, Djokovic And Mbappe

Virat Kohli who is the the face of Indian cricket is ranked 6th among admired Sportsmen in the world as per BBC ranking.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Image: Instagram

Virat Kohli's achievement and success both on and off the field have seen him reach reached new heights. Not only is he the face of Indian cricket but is currently ranked 6th among admired Sportsmen in the world as per BBC ranking. The former India skipper is the only cricketer to joins the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, Novak Djokovic, Kylian Mbappe etc.

Kohli is not only an inspiration for the cricketers but even the athletes from other sports. In the ongoing Paris Paralympics event, Indian shuttler Nitish Kumar who won million hearts by winning a gold medal in Men’s Singles SL3 Finals also has a Virat Kohli connection.  

“Virat Kohli is my hero because the way he channels all his energy and effort into staying fit is truly inspiring,” Nitish said during a chat session with Jio Cinema.

This acknowledgment from the BBC not only celebrates Kohli’s achievements but also reflects the growing global reach of cricket. As the sport continues to gain popularity around the world, Kohli’s status as one of its leading figures is further cemented.

Virat Kohli is the highest tax paying cricketer in India

Virat Kohli emerged as the highest taxpayer from the country among sportsperson for the previous financial year, which ended on March 31, 2024. As per data shared by Fortune India magazine, the star batter paid ₹66 crore as taxes in the financial year. The 35-year-old batsman from Delhi stood fifth on the celebrity taxpayers list.

As of 2024, Virat Kohli's net worth is estimated to be over ₹1,000 crore (approximately $127 million).

The 35-year-old's wealth primarily comes from his cricketing career, where he earns substantial amounts from contracts with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Royal Challengers Bangalore. In addition to his cricketing income, Kohli has numerous endorsements with top global brands

