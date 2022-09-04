Virat Kohli overtakes Rohit Sharma in elite list with 2nd fifty in Asia Cup 2022

India skipper Virat Kohli | AFP PHOTO

Virat Kohli hit his 32nd T20I fifty on Sunday, September 4 as the former captain is showing signs of a return to peak form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 tournament. Kohli got to his fifty with a bottom-handed six in India's Super 4 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It was the second fifty for Virat Kohli in Asia Cup 2022 as the former captain has looked in fine touch ever since coming back to international cricket after nearly a two-month break. Kohli began with a crucial 34-ball 35 in India's 5-wicket win over Pakistan in the group stages. He hit 3 sixes and a boundary for his 44 ball 59 against Hong Kong earlier in the tournament.

In the Super Four match against Pakistan, Virat Kohli hit 60 from 44 balls as India posted 181 for 7 in the end of 20 overs. The former captain hit a six and 4 boundaries in knock where he anchored the Indian innings. Despite wickets falling at regular intervals at the other end, Kohli held the fort and hung in till the final over.

Rohit Sharma - 31 (4 100s, 27 fifties) in 135 matches

Babar Azam - 27 (1 100, 26 fifties) in 77 matches

David Warner - 23 (1 100, 22 fifties) in 91 matches

Martin Guptill - 22 (2 100s, 20 fifties) in 121 matches