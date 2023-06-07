 Virat Kohli Not Bothered By 'King' And 'Prince' Tags For Him And Shubman Gill
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVirat Kohli Not Bothered By 'King' And 'Prince' Tags For Him And Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli Not Bothered By 'King' And 'Prince' Tags For Him And Shubman Gill

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli says 'king' and 'prince' tags are only good for the public

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has opened up on the 'King' and 'Prince' tag that fans have come up with him and Shubman Gill. The right-handed batter believes that such labels are good for the public; however, he reckons the job of a senior player is to help an upcoming one grow as much as possible.

Read Also
IND vs AUS, WTC Final: ICC Prepares Two Pitches At The Oval As Precautionary Measure Over Oil...
article-image

Following Gill's exquisite form in IPL 2023, headlined by three centuries and bagging the Orange Cap, several fans and experts have earmarked the right-hander to follow Sachin Tendulkar's and Kohli's path to greatness. In a recent interview with ANI, Gill remarked that the legacies of Tendulkar and Kohli remain unmatched.

Speaking to ICC, Kohli said about the comparisons:

"These tags of king and prince and all of that kind of thing are great for the public and spectators to see, but I think the job of any senior player is to help improve the youngsters and give them the insight you have had throughout your career. As long as a guy is keen to learn like him he is going to be fine."

Read Also
WTC Final: Scott Boland To Play At The Oval against India, Confirms Australian Captain Pat Cummins
article-image

Virat Kohli praises Shubman Gill's temperament:

Kohli suggested that he expects a masterclass knock from Gill at the Kennington Oval against Australia and praised the youngster's willingness to keep learning. He added:

"I am keen to help him grow and really understand his potential and come into his own so that he can play for a long time and perform consistently and India cricket gets benefited. He is a lovely kid and he is playing amazingly well and I wish he continues the same in this Test match. He (Gill) speaks to me a lot about the game, is very keen to learn and has an amazing skill set at his age. He has got an amazing ability and a temperament to perform at the highest level and is confident and we do have that relationship and we do have that understanding based upon respect."

Gill is likely to open the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma in the final.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

England All-Rounder Moeen Ali Added To Test squad For 2023 Ashes Series

England All-Rounder Moeen Ali Added To Test squad For 2023 Ashes Series

Virat Kohli Not Bothered By 'King' And 'Prince' Tags For Him And Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli Not Bothered By 'King' And 'Prince' Tags For Him And Shubman Gill

'Hopefully, He Can Repeat The Same In This Final': Virat Kohli Expecting Another Hundred From Rohit...

'Hopefully, He Can Repeat The Same In This Final': Virat Kohli Expecting Another Hundred From Rohit...

Karim Benzema Signs Three-Year Contract with Al Ittihad

Karim Benzema Signs Three-Year Contract with Al Ittihad

Watch: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik Reach Anurag Thakur's Delhi Residence For Talks

Watch: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik Reach Anurag Thakur's Delhi Residence For Talks