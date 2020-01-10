Virat Kohli marks another milestone to become the quickest International captain to reach 11000 runs

India's Virat Kohli on Friday achieved another rare milestone when he became the quickest to reach 11,000 international runs as a captain during the third and final T20 International against Sri Lanka here.

Needing just one run to reach the milestone, the right-hander took a single off Lakshan Sandakan to get to the feat.

Kohli, thus, became the sixth international captain to reach the feat and the second Indian after talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Kohli is followed by Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith, Dhoni, Allan Border and Stephen Fleming.

However, India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the three-match series 2-0.