'Virat Kohli Is My Favourite Cricket Player Of All Time', Says Hollywood Actor Jack Black (WATCH)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli's stardom keeps reaching new heights by the day and it was Hollywood actor Jack Black on this occasion as he claimed the 34-year-old as his favourite cricketer of all time. The 54-year-old actor come comedian also described Kohli as the 'Michael Jordan of cricket'.

Kohli is undoubtedly among the best all-format cricketers of the current era and the best in both white-ball formats. The right-handed batter averages above 50 in both ODI and T20I cricket and has played several notable innings in winning cause.

In a video that has gone viral over social media, Jack Black stated:

"I have to say though Virat Kohli is my favourite cricket player of all time. Of all the cricket players, he is most expressive. He is like the Michael Jordan of cricket."

Virat Kohli gearing up to face Pakistan in Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2023:

Meanwhile, the former Indian captain is currently preparing to face Pakistan in the second-round clash of Asia Cup 2023 set to take place on Sunday (September 10th) in R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The right-hander was dismissed cheaply by left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi in the first-round match in Kandy.

It ended in a damp squib as the game ended in no result after India made 266 following Rohit Sharma's decision to bat first. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya hit half-centuries and shared a 138-run stand to save India's blushes. However, they couldn't get a crack at Pakistan's line-up after setting up a stiff 267 for victory.

