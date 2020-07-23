Virat Kohli invites kids to Camp Google; issues fitness tasks amid lockdown

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, who is also a fitness icon for many, has partnered with Google to invite kids to Google Camp - an initiative that aims to provide interactive activities and assignments which will make this extended summer memorable for kids at home.
Google India shared a video of Kohli on their official Twitter account. Kohli, who is determined to keep himself fit amid the lockdown due to coronavirus, has issued fitness assignments to the audience.
"A jump, skip, or run - this special assignment from @imVkohli is the last step to completing #CampGoogle2020 (and also, one step closer to virtually meeting Virat himself!)," the tweet read.
Google Camp shares exciting and innovative assignments with the kids to help them explore skills such as painting, writing, storytelling, arts & crafts, coding and cooking. These assignments will also include internet safety tips which will teach you how to be responsible digital citizens while being safe online.
Camp members who complete the assignments will have a chance to hangout with Kohli, and exchange a few stories over video call.
According to the Camp-site, "you do not need to register separately for the camp, just ensure you complete all the assignments.
"At the end of the camp, if your child has submitted all the assignments, they could get a chance to receive e-certificates, have sessions and courses with YouTube creators and get some exciting prizes!"
The final date of submission for all assignments has been extended to July 25.
