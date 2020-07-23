Virat Kohli invites kids to Camp Google; issues fitness tasks amid lockdown

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, who is also a fitness icon for many, has partnered with Google to invite kids to Google Camp - an initiative that aims to provide interactive activities and assignments which will make this extended summer memorable for kids at home.

Google India shared a video of Kohli on their official Twitter account. Kohli, who is determined to keep himself fit amid the lockdown due to coronavirus, has issued fitness assignments to the audience.

"A jump, skip, or run - this special assignment from @imVkohli is the last step to completing #CampGoogle2020 (and also, one step closer to virtually meeting Virat himself!)," the tweet read.