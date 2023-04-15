Virat Kohli in awe of Rinku Singh last-over sixes vs GT: 'I couldn't even think of doing...'

Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli has played some unbelievable knocks in the Indian Premier League over the years but even he was in awe of last week's innings by Rinku Singh against the Gujarat Titans.

Rinku Singh played one of the best knocks in IPL history against the defending champions to win snatch victory from the jaws of defeat for Kolkata Knight Riders.

His unbeaten 48 off 21 balls in the match included fix consecutive sixes in the final over in which KKR needed 29 to win.

Although Rinku had played a few match-winning knocks before this in the IPL, he became an overnight sensation after his heroics against GT.

"What the youngsters are doing today is amazing to see. Look at this IPL, I couldn't even think of doing stuff what these young guys are doing.

"Just the other night, Rinku Singh hits 5 Sixes in last 5 balls which is amazing & never happened something like that.

"Coming in an hitting five sixes in a row to win a match, I mean what level is this? So that transition is happening is great. It is great to see such youngsters coming up," Kohli told Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema.

Rinku was once again in the thick of things on Friday night and almost pulled off another run chase from an improbable situation against Sunrisers Hyderabad but unfortunately, the target was too far off KKR's reach and they lost by 23 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.