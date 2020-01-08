Virat Kohli hints that India could have ‘surprise package’ bowler for T20 World Cup squad

The highlight of India’s seven-wicket-win over Sri Lanka at Indore was arguably the young Indian bowling attack which flexed its muscles on the hapless Sri Lankan batsmen. While Jasprit Bumrah had a decent outing, it was the young duo of Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur that impressed the most.

Shardul’s (3 for 23) variations troubled the Lankan batsmen and Navdeep’s (2 for 18) pace and bounce wreaked havoc amongst them. This performance by the youngsters delighted skipper Virat Kohli as he said that India were looking for the kind of bowlers who could bowl with pace and has bounce.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli said that there is still one bowler who will be the surprise package in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia. He also talked about young Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna.

“You’ll have to figure out who are the people that are very similar in their bowling skills, and you pick the senior one. I think one guy will be a surprise package going to Australia. Someone who can bowl with pace and has bounce,” he said.

He further added, “Prasidh Krishna has done well in the domestic arena. It is a great luxury to have this group of bowlers in all formats. Looking at the World Cup, we have enough options.”

Kohli was also ecstatic about Navdeep Saini’s performance. He said, “Navdeep has come into the ODI circuit as well, he is gaining more confidence in T20 cricket. You can really see him letting himself go. When he does that, he can clock those speeds which he did. It's great to see him getting people out with yorkers and bouncers and with pace. It's a really good sign for the team".

On Jasprit Bumrah, he said, “Really pleased to have Jasprit back in the side. He's bowling with pace again.”