'Virat Kohli gets stuck at times': Ex-Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed on star batsman's poor form

Virat Kohli | File Photo

Former Pakistan speedster Aaqib Javed has backed Virat Kohli to strike form again and urged the star batsman to play freely in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

Kohli's lean patch with the willow has become a hot topic of discussion lately.

The former India captain has not scored a century since November 2019 and struggled during the IPL as well as on the England tour.

Highlighting Kohli's weakness, Javed felt the batting icon need to focus less on it. "Kohli gets stuck at times with the deliveries outside off stump. [England pacer] James Anderson has dismissed him a lot," Javed said.

"If he goes to change something, I was watching the match, he is consciously trying to not play away from his body. If you change your technique or flow, the problems will persist. If he plays long innings back-to-back, then he will make a comeback," he explained.

The former pacer felt that conditions in UAE will be similar to the sub-continent and that will help Kohli to hit form. “On the UAE pitches, it is like playing in the sub-continent so the chances are there that you might come back into form," he said.

India and Pakistan are set to face off on August 28 in the Asia cup in the UAE.