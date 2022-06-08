e-Paper Get App

Virat Kohli, first Indian sportsperson to have 200m Instagram followers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli | File Photo

Former India captain Virat Kohli added another feather to his illustrious cap after he became the first Indian to reach 200 million Instagram followers.

"200 million strong. Thanks for all your support Instagram family," Kohli posted a message of gratitude to his fans alongside a montage of his Instagram posts.

Kohli will not be part of the India squad that will take on South Africa in five T20I starting from Thursday, June 9 in New Delhi

Read Also
'Sometimes you need luck': Mohammad Azharuddin on Virat Kohli's poor form
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsVirat Kohli, first Indian sportsperson to have 200m Instagram followers

RECENT STORIES

Virat Kohli, first Indian sportsperson to have 200m Instagram followers

Virat Kohli, first Indian sportsperson to have 200m Instagram followers

Thane: Massive fire breaks out at plastic godown in Bhiwandi

Thane: Massive fire breaks out at plastic godown in Bhiwandi

'Al-Qaeda is not protector but threat to Muslims': India on threat letter

'Al-Qaeda is not protector but threat to Muslims': India on threat letter

RBI allows credit card linkage with UPI, to start with Rupay

RBI allows credit card linkage with UPI, to start with Rupay

Watch video: Man and two girls manhandle police personnel after being stopped for triple riding on...

Watch video: Man and two girls manhandle police personnel after being stopped for triple riding on...