Virat Kohli, first Indian sportsperson to have 200m Instagram followers

Virat Kohli | File Photo

Former India captain Virat Kohli added another feather to his illustrious cap after he became the first Indian to reach 200 million Instagram followers.

"200 million strong. Thanks for all your support Instagram family," Kohli posted a message of gratitude to his fans alongside a montage of his Instagram posts.

Kohli will not be part of the India squad that will take on South Africa in five T20I starting from Thursday, June 9 in New Delhi