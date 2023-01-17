VIrat Kohli fan who vowed to not marry till star batsman scored his 71st century gets memorable 'Wedding Gift', pic goes viral

Virat Kohli |

Cricketers come across die-hard fans throughout their careers and one such Virat Kohli fan went to extreme levels by claiming to get married only after the Indian batting star scores his 71st century. However, the 34-year-old Aman Agarwal got the best gift on his wedding day.

Century drought

Kohli had gone three years without scoring a century and Aman was seen holding a placard in a stadium during a match. “I will not get married until Virat scores his 71st,” read the poster. Since then the former India captain has notched up four centuries. Starting with a T20 ton against Afghanistan during the 2022 Asia Cup in UAE. With the ton, Kohli ended the three-year century drought. He then continued with his purple patch scoring a Test in Bangladesh and two ODI centuries against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded series.

Kohli’s 74th ODI ton came on the day Aman was supposed to tie the knot. The fan tweeted a picture of himself in his wedding attire and captioned it: “I asked for the 71st century but he scored 74th on my special day."

"I asked for the 71st century but he scored 74th on my special day" ❤️❤️❤️@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma @StayWrogn pic.twitter.com/zHopZmzKdH — Aman Agarwal (@Aman2010Aman) January 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma husband Kohli for his fantastic 46th ODI century innings, which helped India to a thumping 317-run win and 3-0 series victory over Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Anushka took to social media to share a TV screen, which showed Virat Kohli raising his bat and helmet, and looking up towards the sky after his hundred in the third ODI against Sri Lanka. "What a guy...Shabaaash...What an innings played," she wrote along with the post.

