Virat Kohli becomes only second batsman after Rohit Sharma to achieve this milestone in T20I cricket

Virat Kohli | File Photo

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli completed 3,500 runs in T20I cricket, becoming the second cricketer in the format to do so.

He accomplished this feat against Afghanistan in India's Super Four clash at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Virat finally completed his much-anticipated 71st century. He smashed an unbeaten 122 in just 61 balls with 12 balls and six sixes.

Virat now has 3,584 runs at an average of 51.94. He has one century and 32 half-centuries in the format. His best score now is 122*.

Rohit Sharma is the first T20I player to hit 3,500 runs in the format. 'Hitman' as he is known to fans has 3,620 runs in 136 matches at an average of 32.32. His best score in the format is 118. Four centuries and 28 half-centuries have come out of his bat in the format.

Other T20I leading run-scorers are Martin Guptill of New Zealand (3,497), Ireland veteran (3,011) and Australian opener Aaron Finch (2,855).