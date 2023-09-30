Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Expecting Their 2nd Child: Reports

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their 2nd child, as reported by the Hindustan Times on Wednesday. Hindustan Times has revealed that the Bollywood actress is in the second trimester of pregnancy, having had her first in January 2021 when Kohli left the tour of Australia midway.

The star couple have been vary of not showing Vamika's face in public since her birth or posting pictures online. Kohli, the former Indian captain, had said in this regard:

"We have decided to not expose our child to social media before she understands and makes her own choice."

Meanwhile, Anushka, who tied the knot with Kohli during a private ceremony in Italy in 2017, is currently shooting for her latest movie Chakda Xpress, her first project since Vamika took birth.

Virat Kohli looms as an indispensable player for India in the 2023 World Cup:

Meanwhile, Kohli is one of the most critical players for India in the upcoming World Cup edition and must be among the runs if the Men in Blue are to break their decade-long ICC trophy jinx. The 34-year-old struck a half-century in the 3rd ODI against Australia in Rajkot, but couldn't lead India to victory as they fell to an 66-run loss.

Hence, Kohli will be looking forward to be among the runs when India take on England in their first warm-up fixture against England in Guwahati on Saturday. The Men in Blue begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8th at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)