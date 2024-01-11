'Virat Kohli Absolutely Revels In On-Field Battle': Graeme Swann Warns England Ahead Of India Tests

Virat Kohli "absolutely revels in on-field battle" and Cheteshwar Pujara was "nimble on his feet" and so did not like bowling at him, former England spinner Graeme Swann recalled looking back at his side's momentous 2012 Test series victory in India.

Swann, who starred along with Monty Panesar in that 2-1 win in the four-match Test series, offered a piece of advice to his fellow Englishmen touring India later this month, saying they should not try to have a go at Kohli.

"We had been told beforehand to not say anything to this bloke (Virat Kohli) because he absolutely revels in a battle in the field and he loves chasing down totals. We knew what he could do in the white-ball format but back then he hadn't really done anything in Test cricket," Swann said in a Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

When Steven Finn paid the price for sledging Virat Kohli

"Steven Finn got driven for a couple of incredible fours and he lost the plot and had a go at him and realised his mistake straight away. Virat roared up like a tiger and Finn just doubled down and got smashed everywhere."

Back then, Kohli was just starting his Test career. He did not do much in the first three Tests against England but showed his mettle in the fourth match, scoring 103 and stitching 198 runs together with MS Dhoni (99). The match had ended in a draw to give England the 2-1 series win.

Swann recalls getting Kohli's wicket, bowling to Pujara

"I got him (Kohli) out in the first Test but often you had to bowl the perfect ball to dismiss him.

"The one batter I didn't like bowling to was (Cheteshwar) Pujara because was very nimble on his feet," said the 44-year-old Swann who took 255 wickets with his off-spin from 60 Tests before retiring in 2013.

"It's strange when I look back at the team they had -- VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli -- and the one that I didn't like bowling to was Pujara." Swann said he benefitted from legendary Shane Warne's advice on how to play on spin-friendly Indian wickets.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also IND vs ENG: Shreyas Iyer To Play For Mumbai In Ranji Trophy Ahead Of England Test Series

Shane Warne's tips on how to bowl in India

"The best advice I got was from Shane Warne. He said to me in the first innings, spin the ball as hard as you can because the pitch will do nothing and try to pick up the odd wickets," he said.

"In the second innings, think the pitch is doing everything for you and land the ball where you can so you take the pressure off yourself. It was the best advice I had. Warne created such amazing drama and pantomime with his body language and chirping.

Swann's advice for England

"Everyone should look as confident as Warne did in the second innings of any game because if you can bluff the batter into thinking you're in control then you can get wickets," Swann offered his own advice to the England players who will begin their India Test tour on January 25 in Hyderabad.

"The secret to Test cricket is to treat it as if you are the best player in the world and everyone else has to dance to your tune," said Swann, who took 20 wickets in that 2012 Test series. Panesar had grabbed 17 wickets from three matches to also play a part in that rare win.