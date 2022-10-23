‘Virat is one of the best chasers in the world: Rohit Sharma after dramatic win over Pak in T20 World Cup

ANI

Rohit Sharna termed Virat Kohli as one of the best chasers in the world after the star batsman led India to a dramatic 4-wicket win over Pakistan in a heart-stopping T20 World Cup game, that unfolded at the MCG 'amphitheatre' which was packed with 90,000 boisterous fans in Melbourne on Sunday.

Kohli owned the grand stage with a knock for the ages as he powered India‘s epic chase.

King Kohli, as his fans call him, conjured up a magical and memorable unbeaten 82-run knock to anchor a chase of 160 which became tricky after India were left in tatters at 31 for 4.

Hardik Pandya, the most important cog in India's T20 wheel, struck 40 off 37 balls in a partnership of 113.

Kohli's ability to win matches for India came under the scanner due to a prolonged lean patch and the long lost conquerer of bowling attack sang the perfect redemption song on the grandest stage.

And Rohit had special praise for the former captain.

“When score [target] is in front of him, Virat Kohli is one of the best chasers in the world,” Rohit said in the post-match conference. “It has to be India's best knock not just Kohli's.”