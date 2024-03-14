Viral Video: Fans Go Crazy As Team India Skipper Rohit Sharma Gives His Autograph

Rohit Sharma gives autographs to fans. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was seen signing autographs for his fans in a video that has gone viral on social media. The veteran opening batter was sporting India's Test jersey as fans, including young kids, put forward their bats and balls to get the star cricketer's autograph.

Rohit Sharma has established himself as one of the best all-format batters of the current generation. The right-handed batter has smashed over 15000 international runs, but ODIs remains his most productive format thus far. The Nagpur-born cricketer has hammered 10709 runs in 262 ODIs, averaging a healthy 49.12 with 31 centuries.

He recently captained Team India to a resounding 4-1 Test series victory against England.

One glimpse of Rohit Sharma and the fans go crazy



The superstar of the masses 💙🔥 pic.twitter.com/Bwt4CmSw6S — Vinesh Bhai (@vlp1994) March 13, 2024

Rohit Sharma not to captain the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024:

Meanwhile, the destructive right-hander will purely play as a batter in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the Mumbai Indians securing the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya from the Gujarat Titans, they have appointed him captain, leaving the fans unhappy.

Rohit had a forgettable IPL 2023 despite the franchise making it to the playoffs. The former captain managed only 332 runs in 16 matches at 20.75 alongside a couple of half-centuries. It will be a massive season for Hardik Pandya as well, given he marks his return to professional cricket for the first time since October after sustaining an ankle injury.

Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against the Gujarat Titans on March 24th.