Viral Pics: Catering Staff Wash Utensils In Toilet At Greater Noida Stadium As Weather Plays Spoilsport In AFG vs NZ Only Test

The Greater Noida cricket stadium is playing host to the one-off test between Afghanistan and New Zealand. However, it has come under harsh criticism over it's unpreparedness to host international matches.

In the latest update, a social media user by the name of Nitin K Srivastav posted image on x (formerly Twitter) showing a person using urinal washroom water for catering. The user captioned the image, " Ok so catering here at Greater Noida stadium is using urinal washroom Water tap for their water needs very hygienic".

Earlier on Monday, an official from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), who was not named, also said that the team would never return to the Greater Noida Stadium. Afghanistan play their home games in India due to the war-torn situation back home in their own country.

Speaking to PTI he said, “This is a huge mess, we are never coming back here. The players are also unhappy with the facilities here.We had spoken with the concerned people well in advance and were assured by the stadium guys that everything will be in order.”

The drainage at the Noida stadium is quite poor which is one of the reasons why the BCCI had banned the venue back in 2017. The stadium, managed by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, had hosted a pink ball Duleep Trophy match in 2016.

Hashmatullah Shahidi wants new home venue for Afghanistan

Ahead of the Test, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi had urged the BCCI and ACB to arrange "a good home venue" for the team "India is our home, and when we host teams, other nations have played more cricket here," Shahidi said on the eve of the one-off Test against New Zealand.

This is the third time Afghanistan are hosting a Test match in India. They hosted Ireland and West Indies in 2019 in Dehradun and Lucknow, respectively.

Day 2 called off due to rain

The second day of the Afghanistan vs New Zealand match was called off due to wet outfield. The ground staff failed to clear a wet patch which was formed because of overnight drizzle despite the sun remaining bright.