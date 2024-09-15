Viral Pic: Spectator Waves Virat Kohli's Jersey In Pakistan During Champions One-Day Cup Clash

Spectator waves Virat Kohli's jersey. | (Credits: Twitter)

A spectator was seen waving Indian legend Virat Kohli's jersey during the ongoing Champions One-day Cup at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad in Pakistan. A picture of the same went viral on social media as the said jersey had Kohli's name written on its back.

Several Pakistan cricketers and fans have claimed that the 35-year-old Indian batter enjoys a massive fan following in their country. While Kohli is yet to play a Test against Pakistan, the veteran boasts of strong numbers in the limited-overs format. The right-hander averages 52.15 in 16 ODI innings against the arch-rivals with 678 runs alongside a best of 183.

As far as T20Is go, Kohli averages 70.29 against them with 492 runs in 11 innings. His best of 82 also came against Pakistan during the T20 World Cup 2022 fixture at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Virat Kohli and Indian team could visit Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy:

Meanwhile, fans in Pakistan might get the pleasure of seeing Kohli play earlier next year during the 2025 Champions Trophy. While there have been firm indications that the BCCI is likely to adopt a hybrid model for the multi-nation tournament, the ICC had recently said they had received no such request.

The marquee India-Pakistan clash is scheduled to be played in Lahore. India, who reached the finals of the 2017 edition, haven't played in Pakistan since the year 2008.