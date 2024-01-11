Viral Pic: Nicholas Pooran Balances Glass Of Dal Makhni On His Head To Recreate Bobby Deol's Iconic Step From Animal

West Indies cricket star Nicholas Pooran on Wednesday revealed the secret behind his energy on the field and recreated the iconic dance move by Bobby Deol in his latest film Animal.

Pooran posted a picture with his arms wide open while balancing a glass full of dal makhni on his head.

The hook step was made famous by Bollywood star Bobby Deol with Jamal Kudu playing in the background in the blockbuster film. Fans have gone ga-ga over Deol, who made his first entry in the film on this popular Iranian song.

Animal has entered the ₹900 crore club (worldwide gross), with ₹550.85 coming from the domestic box office alone.

"Dal Makhni is the secret of my energy," Pooran captioned his picture and also tagged Bobby Deol in the post.

Pooran is currently in South Africa where he is getting ready to represent the Durban Super Giants in the second edition of the SA20 which starts from Thursday with DSG taking on MI Cape Town at the Kingsmead stadium.

Blockbuster SA20 back with Season 2

The inaugural SA20 Season 1 was an unprecedented success with spectators streaming through the turnstiles at all six venues around the country. Fans were treated to high-quality T20 cricket along with an entertainment experience second to none.

The upcoming season of SA20 is set to captivate audiences with its high-energy matches, top-tier players, and a dynamic atmosphere.

Greater reach & increased prize money

Broadcasting live on SuperSport in South Africa, Viacom 18 in India, and Sky Sports in the UK, the league promises to be a global spectacle.

The tournament will unfold across six premier venues in South Africa, enhancing the fan experience. Notably, Season 2 boasts an increased prize pool of R50 million, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition.

With a blend of international talent and local cricketers, SA20 is poised not only to entertain but also to significantly contribute to the development of cricket in South Africa. Global cricketing stars will converge on South African soil, elevating the game and inspiring a new generation of cricketers.